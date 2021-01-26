GamecockCentral - Big play 6-foot-8 wide receiver announces plans to join Gamecocks

South Carolina's receiving corps is getting some help - big help - in the form of 6-foot-8 wide receiver transfer E.J. Jenkins.

A redshirt junior transfer from FCS St. Francis (Pa.), Jenkins today announced his plans to transfer to South Carolina after his current school canceled their spring season due to COVID-19.

Jenkins will enroll at South Carolina for the March 1 mini-semester and will go through spring practice with the Gamecocks.

The Fredericksburg, Va. native earned second-team All-NEC honor in 2019 when he set the single-season school record with 13 receiving touchdowns and caught 39 passes for 779 yards.

Jenkins is the second receiver transfer to join the Gamecocks after former Georgia Tech wide receiver Ahmarean Brown enrolled with the team last week.

Jenkins' quarterback at St. Francis and former high school teammate Jason Brown also announced his intentions Tuesday to join the program.