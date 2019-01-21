Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 10:11:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Big-time Georgia OL visits Gamecocks once again

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKSDISCUSS: The Insiders ForumGamecock football assistant Eric Wolford was the first coach to jump in with an offer to 2021 offensive line standout Micah Morris.Since the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}