Now the Gamecocks enter spring practice needing to find the guy who will be the guy in the middle.

Despite returning four starters, they lose a longtime lynchpin of the offensive line in Donell Stanley, who is now testing his luck in pro football after six years at South Carolina and leaving a big hole at the center position.

Will Muschamp knows the SEC is a line of scrimmage league—if he’s said it one time, he’s said it a million—and up front it looks like the Gamecocks have a lot of answers with one question looming large.

“We need to find a center,” Will Muschamp said. “Hank Manos and Vincent Murphy and Eric Douglas can rep inside with Trai Jones. We have to find somebody that a dependable player. Donell was a good player for us.”



Also see: Recap and insider notes from the first spring practice

Manos started one game in his redshirt freshman year and the season opener against North Carolina before Stanley slid over and started the rest of the games while Murphy is coming off a redshirt year and will get plenty of reps there.

Douglas, who’s entering his redshirt junior season after being the team’s swing offensive lineman the last two years as a glue guy if anyone was injured.

They also have Jones, who is going through his first spring practice after enrolling in January and will spend the next few weeks getting reps at center and possibly guard as he learns the offense.

“There’s no question the numbers of reps you get, the better you’re going to be as a football player. The number of reps you get in live competition and understanding if it’s a run game or pass game there’s no question you’re going to improve and get better,” Muschamp said. “We need all three of those guys to improve and get better. All three have the traits we’re looking for at the position.”

The Gamecocks also start spring practice without entrenched starter Dylan Wonnum, who is dealing with a hip injury that will sideline him the entire part of spring practice.

Because of his absence, position coach Eric Wolford gets a chance to continue getting young players early reps as well.

Wonnum missed a handful of games with an ankle injury last season with freshmen Jakai Moore and Jaylen Nichols splitting time there.

With Wonnum out, they’ll continue to get time with the first team this spring along with some younger players as well.

“It gives Jakai Moore, Jaylen Nichols, Jazston Turnetine and Vershon Lee opportunities at the tackle position,” Muschamp said. “We’ve moved Sadarius Hutcherson to left guard. He certainly can bump out and play tackle but we would like for him to remain inside.”

Also see: Instant analysis from Wednesday's basketball win

Moore and Nichols combined to start six games last season and the Gamecocks bring in Lee and Turnetine as early enrollees.



Turnetine comes in at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, the tallest and second-largest player on the Gamecocks’ roster while Lee comes in as a three-star prospect listed at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds with the potential to play tackle.

With Wonnum out, all of those guys should see plenty of time at the tackle spots with the Gamecocks figure out who their best five linemen are.

“All three have the size at the position at the position with Jazston being the biggest of the three,” Muschamp said. “You watch him in the offseason program and his lower body flexibility and you watch his hips, change of direction in his feet, he’s extremely impressive. All three guys are impressive. All three are intelligent and all three guys can learn anything you want them to learn."