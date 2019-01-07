There was Chris Silva, who at the time was averaging over 15 points and eight rebounds in December, but not much else to the point where Martin said he’d be starting 6-foot-5 Justin Minaya in the front court if healthy.

Entering SEC play, Frank Martin was at a loss for what to do with one of his big positions.

“I’m telling you what I tell them. I’m searching for answers there for guys to play better,” Martin said after a win over North Greenville. “If Justin was healthy, I’d play Justin at the four right now. I’d go with him at the four and change how we play. We got to get more production from that spot.”

Saturday in a 71-69 upset over Florida, he saw glimpses of what the team’s front court can be outside of Silva.

Maik Kotsar, who’s struggled all season to be a force on the glass, hauled in four offensive rebounds and finished with four points and a team-high seven boards.

The four boards on the offensive end were the most he picked up since the season opener against USC Upstate and he had his highest offensive rating (84) in almost a month.

He also got to the line six times, tying a season high and it was the most free throw attempts he’s had against a Division I opponent all year.

“You can be a presence scoring or you can be a presence offensive rebounding,” Martin said. “Now that’s Felipe’s challenge. He has to get better at that. He shot four free throws I think? He’s too good of a free throw shooter to never shoot free throws. He’s got to get to the line.”

Haase only shot four free throws, making all but one, and finished with five points and an offensive rating of 112, the best since a 160 against Norfolk State, and was the catalyst in the Gamecocks’ winning shot, heaving the full-court pass to Silva.

Like Kotsar, he’s worked on getting better playing under the basket and it showed Saturday with five rebounds—three offensive—something he hopes is a good omen for the future.

“I’m doing way better than last year. I’m getting there. I feel more comfortable, too. I think I’ll be way better moving forward,” Haase said.

“One of the things he always emphasizes is the offensive glass and getting to the free throw line. If we can do that we’ll do a much better job of doing what he’s asking us to do.”

The Gamecocks will be tested yet again against a top 25 Mississippi State coming to town Tuesday.

They’ll be at full force with Alanzo Frink still coming off an ankle sprain and available and hoping him and the rest of the bigs—paired with Silva—can continue to develop.

“We have to shoot free throws. It’s imperative for our big guys to get to the line,” Martin said. “Now that Alanzo’s healthy we need all four of those guys to be a presence in the paint. Chris is going to be a presence in the paint. He’s established that over the last four years; we don’t have to worry about that.”