The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect, who plays quarterback in high school, received a visit in January from area recruiter Bryan McClendon, who followed back up with Davis about the Gamecocks' potential plans for him.

"He said that I'm a bright kid and he wanted to get me on campus," Davis said. "He likes what he's seen on tape and he feels like I can be a good prospect at South Carolina. They envision me as a defensive player, such as an outside linebacker or a safety."



South Carolina invited Davis to campus for their spring game and he took them up on that opportunity, though it certainly wasn't the first time that he had been at Williams-Brice Stadium.

"I was amazed with that I saw," Davis said. "I just love the atmosphere. The atmosphere is what sticks out the most. I've been going to Carolina games since I was like 4 years old. I love everything about it and I'm close to two people at Carolina, K.C. Crosby and KeShawn Toney."

Both Crosby and Toney, small town athletes who made it to the SEC level at South Carolina, have offered Davis words of encouragement on what to expect from the recruiting process.

"I actually just talked to both of them (Thursday)," Davis said. "They're both great guys and they basically just guide me through what I'm going to go through in college. It's a blessing to have them in my corner. They've talked to me about South Carolina. They just tell me to study the school and make sure that I like it."

Davis says he's also receiving interest from Clemson, Wake Forest, Middle Tennessee State, Charleston Southern and Coastal Carolina.

South Carolina has had success converting high school quarterbacks to different positions, most recently with Cane Bay standout R.J. Roderick, who became a starter at safety late in his freshman season last year.



Davis, who runs a 4.5 40-yard-dash, hopes to potentially be the next and will camp with the Gamecocks on June 7 in an effort to earn an offer.

"I want to prove to them at that I can get that offer," Davis said. "I'm most definitely going to hit that camp hard. I've been training for it all year. I'm looking forward to it."

