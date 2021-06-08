Stone Blanton has spent the last few months getting to know football staffs and going through the recruiting process almost exclusively virtual, but that began to chance this month.

The 2022 linebacker has already begun his unofficial visit train throughout the South this month, and it will make a stop this upcoming weekend in Columbia with Blanton’s official visit to South Carolina.

“I’m just looking for culture and that family feel. Every place, every power five program can have top-notch facilities and all that stuff,” Blanton told GamecockCentral. “I’m not worried about all that, but it’s what the team is like and what makes that team go. That’s how I’m looking whenever I see them and if the players trust the coaches and want to work for them.”

Not a Subscriber? Try Gamecock Central FREE until August!