NASHVILLE — Lamont Paris is officially sticking around.

After new first broke Thursday morning that the university was preparing to offer its men's basketball head coach a contract extension, the Board of Trustees confirmed the extension on Friday morning.

Paris is currently 37-27 as South Carolina head coach and in the middle of one of the greatest seasons in program history, currently sitting at 26-6 overall heading into the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday afternoon against Auburn. The extension comes just four days after he won SEC Coach of The Year as voted both by his peers and the Associated Press, and on the day he was named to the Naismith Coach of the Year finalist list nationlly.

His new contract runs through the 2029-30 season and will pay $3,750,000 in the first year and continue to rise by $250,000 every year following with his salary reaching $5,000,000 by the final year.

Buyout terms start at $12,500,000 in the first year, dropping down by $2,500,000 in each of the following two seasons before dipping by $3,500,000 down to $4,000,000 in the 2027-28 season. The buyout will be $3,000,000 in the penultimate year of the contract, and just $1,000,000 during the final 12 months.

The Gamecocks will tip off against Auburn at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.

