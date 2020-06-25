Board watch: DL targets
In this feature, GamecockCentral.com takes a deeper dive into South Carolina's needs along the defensive front - not including BUCK/edge designated players - as well as several possibilities that still remain on the recruiting trail for the 2021 class.
Among the options still considering Will Muschamp's Gamecock football program is in-state product Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.
Read below for much more detail on the defensive line.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news