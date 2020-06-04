News More News
Board watch: Linebacker targets

In this feature, GamecockCentral.com takes a deeper dive into South Carolina's needs at the linebacker position, as well as several possibilities that still remain on the recruiting trail for the 2021 class.

Among the options still considering Will Muschamp's Gamecock football program is Rivals100 selection Greg Penn out of Maryland.

Read below for much more detail on the linebacker position, excluding the BUCK spot.

Four-star defender Greg Penn is among the talented linebacker prospects still considering the Gamecocks (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)
