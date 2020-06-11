News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 05:40:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Board watch: WR targets

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this feature, GamecockCentral.com takes a deeper dive into South Carolina's needs at the wide receiver position, as well as several possibilities that still remain on the recruiting trail for the 2021 class.

Among the options still considering Will Muschamp's Gamecock football program is Alabama product Malachi Bennett.

[Not a subscriber? For a limited time only, new subscribers can get 50% off an annual subscription PLUS a FREE gift card for $49.95 towards licensed Gamecocks gear!]

Read below for much more detail on the wide receiver position.

Malachi Bennett South Carolina Gamecocks football
Alabama's Malachi Bennett is one to watch for the Gamecocks football program (Rivals.com)
Limited time offer! Available while gift card supplies last!
Limited time offer! Available while gift card supplies last!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}