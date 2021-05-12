GamecockCentral - Bob Caslen resigns as president

Bob Caslen has resigned his post as president of the University of South Carolina, it was announced on Wednesday evening.

The school says it has initiated a search to commence immediately for a permanent president, while former university head Harris Pastides is stepping in to serve on an interim basis until a replacement is found.

"Trust is the most important ingredient of effective leadership, and when it is lost, it is nearly impossible to lead," Caslen said in an email sent to university faculty, staff, and students on Wednesday. "I believe that is the case right now between the University of South Carolina and its president. Therefore, I have submitted my resignation to the Board of Trustees this evening, May 12, and they have accepted it. This resignation is effective May 13, 2021"

The move comes following a weekend in which Caslen was panned for plagiarizing a portion of a speech, as well as referring to the school as "The University of California", during commencement exercises.

"I am sorry to those I have let down," Caslen continued in his Wednesday letter to the student body and staff of the university. "I understand the responsibilities and higher standards of senior level leadership. When those are not met, trust is lost. And when trust is lost, one is unable to lead. I am also grateful for the numerous letters, tweets, and texts of support from so many students, faculty, parents, and other constituents. Your trust and confidence mean more than you know - thank you. I wish only the best for the future of the University of South Carolina, and its students, faculty, staff, and alumni."

