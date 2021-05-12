 GamecockCentral - Bob Caslen resigns as president
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 18:59:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Bob Caslen resigns as president

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Bob Caslen has resigned his post as president of the University of South Carolina, it was announced on Wednesday evening.

The school says it has initiated a search to commence immediately for a permanent president, while former university head Harris Pastides is stepping in to serve on an interim basis until a replacement is found.

"Trust is the most important ingredient of effective leadership, and when it is lost, it is nearly impossible to lead," Caslen said in an email sent to university faculty, staff, and students on Wednesday. "I believe that is the case right now between the University of South Carolina and its president. Therefore, I have submitted my resignation to the Board of Trustees this evening, May 12, and they have accepted it. This resignation is effective May 13, 2021"

The move comes following a weekend in which Caslen was panned for plagiarizing a portion of a speech, as well as referring to the school as "The University of California", during commencement exercises.

"I am sorry to those I have let down," Caslen continued in his Wednesday letter to the student body and staff of the university. "I understand the responsibilities and higher standards of senior level leadership. When those are not met, trust is lost. And when trust is lost, one is unable to lead. I am also grateful for the numerous letters, tweets, and texts of support from so many students, faculty, parents, and other constituents. Your trust and confidence mean more than you know - thank you. I wish only the best for the future of the University of South Carolina, and its students, faculty, staff, and alumni."

GamecockCentral.com will have more on this story as it develops.

Bob Caslen University of South Carolina
Bob Caslen is no longer the UofSC president

----

• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3NvdXRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2JvYi1jYXNsZW4tcmVzaWducy1hcy1wcmVzaWRlbnQi CiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5j cmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVt ZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwog ICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMg c28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMg PSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5w YXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVj YXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNB JTJGJTJGc291dGhjYXJvbGluYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmJvYi1j YXNsZW4tcmVzaWducy1hcy1wcmVzaWRlbnQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE0MyZjdj0y LjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNv bVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=