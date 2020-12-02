South Carolina is on pace to get some very good news about Shi Smith this week.

The Gamecocks’ play maker practiced again Wednesday leading up to Saturday’s game against Kentucky, which is another step in the right direction for him.

“I think all signs point to go for him. I’ve been pleased with him,” Mike Bobo said on the SEC Teleconference. “He came out there and said, ‘I’m going. And I hope to get cleared.’ He’s been out there in practice the last two days and looked good.”

Smith practiced on Tuesday in a yellow non-contact jersey, same as he did Wednesday as he come back from a concussion he suffered against Missouri.

He’s been in concussion protocol now for over a week, missing the Georgia game, but looks to be inching closer to being available against the Wildcats.

If he is able to go, the Gamecocks get their leading receiver back—54 catches for over 600 yards and four touchdowns—while also gaining the team’s second-most explosive player behind Kevin Harris.

For Smith, who’s already accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, this will be his last game at South Carolina unless the Gamecocks accept a bowl bid.

“I’m excited for Shi and his last regular season game to get him back in the offense and hope to get some explosive plays Saturday,” Bobo said.

The Gamecocks have been insanely hamstrung with injuries the last few weeks and will be again this weekend with JJ Enagbare, Deshaun Fenwick and Ernest Jones all listed as out with Keir Thomas and Jordan Burch questionable.

Because of limited players available right now, the Gamecocks are doing a little more “good on good” reps in practice to try and get players ready to go for Saturday.

“I think today was probably the best practice we’ve had in a while. It was spirited and we’re having to do more good on good work because of numbers,” Bobo said. “That helps make it a little more spirited. The twos serviced the ones.”

Kickoff against the Wildcats is at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.