South Carolina already has two freshmen on campus at running back and wide receiver and the Gamecocks will add six more combined at those two positions plus tight end this summer.

It's never been ideal to count on freshmen to contribute in the SEC, but as the Gamecocks look to replace the production of wide receiver Bryan Edwards and several senior running backs -- and new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo tries to determine the focus of South Carolina's offense -- it appears all of the newcomers will get their chance to prove they can play this season.

"As far as scheme, I don't know that identity yet," Bobo said. "There's going to be some guys that are going to come in that are going to help shape that identity at skill positions, two tight ends, two more running backs, two more receivers that'll help shape the identity of what we're going to be and it's too early to tell."

Five-star running back MarShawn Lloyd is not only already on campus, but has already grabbed the attention of onlookers at practice. He'll almost surely compete for the starting position in the fall. Three-star wide receiver Michael Wyman is also already on campus and going through spring practice.

They'll be joined this summer by wide receivers Rico Powers and Ger-Cari Caldwell, running backs ZaQuandre White and Rashad Amos, and tight ends Jaheim Bell and Eric Shaw.

Last week, Bobo gave his evaluation of Lloyd, Powers, Caldwell, Bell and Shaw...