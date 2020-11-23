After struggling at points Saturday against Missouri, the Gamecocks now turn their attention to a Georgia team and one of the best front sevens not only in the SEC but in the entire country.

The Gamecock offensive line seems like its in a permanent state of flux this season with four different combinations in eight games, and Saturday could be one of the biggest tests up front this season.

“It’s another very good defense,” Mike Bobo said. “Last night (Missouri) gave us problems in the run game and we’re going to have to be able to be balanced offensively and make them defend both.”

The Gamecocks had problems establishing the run against the Tigers, rushing for 114 yards but averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

They’d allow three sacks as well and the Gamecock offense had nine negative plays against Missouri.

Of those nine, the majority came in the first half before Luke Doty was put into the game at quarterback.

“I would say the number one thing is we didn’t do a very good job in pass protection when we did drop back and throw the ball. That had to do with not necessarily getting beat but assignment-wise. We missed some assignments and turned some guys loose, which cause some sacks in the ballgame,” Bobo said.

“In the run game we didn’t do a good job of getting to (Nick Bolton). They do a good job of protecting him with the font they play and covering everyone up where he can run. We did not do a very good job in our combinations of getting a hat on him at the second level.”

South Carolina’s offensive line has struggled to protect the quarterback all season, allowing 23 sacks this season, an average of 2.9 per game.

Using Pro Football Focus numbers, the Gamecocks have allowed 99 quarterback pressures and , the second-most in the SEC behind Mississippi State, and the fourth-most pressures per game (12.4).

They’ve allowed a pressure on 35.2 percent of their dropbacks this season, the second highest pressure rate in the league. The league average is 28.5 percent.

The bad news for South Carolina’s starting five is the Gamecocks have to play the best rushing defense in the SEC and is second in the SEC in sacks with 20.

“In the game coming up Georgia is very, very talented defensively,” Bobo said. “They have linebackers that can run. We have to do a good job with assignments and handling the down guys and being able to get to the backers.”