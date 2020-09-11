The offensive coordinator, asked about the status of the starting five, said the Gamecocks’ front five, saying they have plenty of options at tackle.

One of the biggest storylines to come out of the latest scrimmage was the Gamecocks shuffling pieces around at the offensive tackle spot, but Mike Bobo calmed any potential nerves there Friday.

“I think we’re close there. There’s a competition trying to figure out the second or third tackle. Jaz (Turnetine) has done a nice job at times. He has to be more consistent. Jaylen Nichols has done a nice job at times,” Bobo said. “Then the freshman (Vershon) Lee has done a nice job. He’s probably not physically where he needs to be as a SEC lineman as far as strength but as far as knowledge, footwork and doing what he’s coached to do I’m impressed with him.”

The easiest option there would be to start Jazston Turnetine, the massive junior college transfer who’s been penciled into the starter role since arriving on campus in January.

Like Bobo said, Turnetine’s play has been inconsistent this camp and the Gamecocks are putting Dylan Wonnum at left tackle with Nichols and Jakai Moore also handling some first-team responsibilities at both tackle spots if Turnetine doesn’t start.

Bobo was asked if Turnetine would be the starter at left tackle if the season started Saturday—the same day as the final scrimmage of camp—and didn’t want to give much away.

“The season doesn’t start this Saturday. I’m not going to tell you who’s starting Saturda.. You can watch it on Saturday, oh no y’all can’t come,” Bobo said, laughing. “That’s why it’s a secret.”

The Gamecocks seemingly have three of their five starters set up front with Eric Douglas at center and Jovaughn Gwyn and Sadarius Hutcherson manning the guard spots.

If Turnetine starts, Wonnum stays at right tackle and things stay status quo. Even right now, with roughly two weeks until the season opener, Bobo isn’t worried about things up front.

“I’m not as stressed out as if I would be if it was game week. We’ll feel good about who’s going to play. If they can’t handle a game plan they might not be able to get out there up front. I like a number of guys,” he said. “We’re close. But I think there’s close to eight guys that can help us this year.”

Bobo also hinted at the possibility of playing six, seven or even eight offensive linemen over the course of a game.

The goal over the next two weeks of camp and game plan installation will be to settle on a starting five and figure out the next two or three players off the bench to foster competition all season.

“Hopefully we can feel good about six, seven or maybe eight guys and have a rotation and keep guys fresh. I think that’s good for team morale and creates competition throughout the year. I’m excited about that group.”