Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo revealed Friday that sophomore Kevin Harris has been his most consistent running back but it appears the Gamecocks will take a "by-committee" approach to that position this season until one player emerges.

Harris, a sophomore, missed a lot of last season with a groin injury but rushed 21 times for 179 yards (8.5 yards per carry) with six of those carries and 147 of those yards coming against Charleston Southern.

Fenwick is the only other returner in the group, compiling 226 total yards over two seasons and averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

A newcomer, Amos is one of the standouts of fall camp so far with his ability to make plays but Bobo said the freshman needs to continue to "grow up" and Will Muschamp said after the first game Amos needed to hold onto the ball.

While Harris is the most consistent, Bobo did say it's still at the point where no one has taken the reigns as the starter and all three or four guys could log time this season.

“I’d say it’s still a battle,” Bobo said. “Kevin has been the most consistent, looking for some other guys to be a little bit more consistent. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a running back by committee.”

The biggest wildcard is still ZaQuandre White, who came in a highly touted JUCO prospect but has missed time this fall with a hamstring injury.

Muschamp said after last Saturday's scrimmage White should return to practice this week, and the coaches are hoping to see what he can do in this week's scrimmage Saturday.

If healthy, he's in the mix at running back as well.

“Hopefully we can see some of Zaquandre tomorrow, he’s been dealing with a hamstring issue," Bobo said. "He’ll get out there tomorrow and we’ll get to see him some.”

South Carolina is trying to replace their top three rushers from last season in Tavien Feaster, Rico Dowdle, and Mon Denson, who combined for over 1400 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.