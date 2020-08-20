Bobo addressed those in his first media availability of the fall with his full response below.

According to the report, which can be read in full here , over 20 current and former CSU players and athletic department staff witnessed "recurring instances of racial insensitivity and abusive behavior" under Bobo and now Steve Addazio's tenures.

South Carolina returned to the practice field this week and Thursday Mike Bobo made his first public comments after a report came out alleging racial insensitivity and abuse during his time at Colorado State.

“As far as me and my family, it’s been a difficult time because I know who I am and how I treat people. At the same time I’ve been very, very grateful from the support I've received from family, friends, former players, former teammates, guys I’ve coached, parents, guardians. It’s really been overwhelming. I’ve touched base with most of them personally.

"One thing it has made me realize is it’s made me want to be a better coach, better person, better father, better husband, better brother, better teammate to my former teammates and a better friend when you read those things and realize you’ve done some good things but you can do better.

“Regarding this issue, I met with coach tanner and part of his administrative staff shortly after the article came out. I was completely transparent and honest about every question that came my way. I understand coach talked with several players on our football team, talked with people at Colorado State. I was completely transparent and have nothing to hide in the ongoing investigation coach has put forth.

“I’m not perfect. I’ve never claimed to be perfect, never claimed to be a guy that has the answers to everything. I loved my time at Colorado State. My family loved their time at Colorado State. It’s a bottom line business and we didn’t win enough games. That’s the bottom line. I wish I could go back and change some of the things and decisions I might have made as a head coach to help us win more games and do the job I came to do there with my staff.

“At the same time, I take offense that anybody as a member of my team, coaching staff or support staff that they were treated racial insensitive or there might have been abuse. One thing I can say is we’re family. We were a family there. We loved each other. I can honestly say I treated people like I want to be treated and like I would want them to treat my child. I want to hold them accountable, hold them to a higher standard and love them.

“In saying all that, I’m excited about being here at South Carolina and in Columbia. I appreciate the support from Coach Tanner and Will (Muschamp) during this time.”

Head coach Will Muschamp came out in support of his longtime friend and offensive coordinator before camp starting, calling those claims "absurd."