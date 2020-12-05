Mike Bobo wasn’t even on the bus back to the airport when the news broke.

Bobo was actually in his postgame press conference when the news about Shane Beamer being tabbed head coach broke, leading into questions about Bobo and his place on the Gamecocks’ next staff.

“To be honest, and I’ll be totally honest. I haven’t thought about or given much thought about that. My kids have. They ask me that about where we’re going or if we’re moving again. I tell them the good lord is going to take care of us and put us where we need to be.”

Bobo, the Gamecocks’ interim head coach and play caller, came to Carolina this offseason and now his status is in limbo as the Gamecocks move toward hiring Oklahoma assistant Beamer as the next head coach.

Bobo did said he is open to staying at South Carolina, but if it’s not meant to be he’ll move on to another school.

“If it’s here at South Carolina, that’s where I’ll be. If not, we’ll move on,” he said. “I’ll continue to show my kids at home their dad continues to go to work and respond the right way.”

Bobo has had stints at Georgia and most recently at Colorado State as head coach and has over 20 years of experience as a coordinator or head coach in FBS football.

The Gamecocks are moving toward officially hiring Beamer as head coach with an announcement possibly coming this week.