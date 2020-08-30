It didn’t take long in his first media availability of the fall for Deshaun Fenwick’s eyes to light up.

Standing at the podium and staring at computer screens full of reporters on a Zoom meeting, he was asked about his excitement level for the offense and couldn’t get the words out fast enough.

Jump in with a 60 DAY FREE TRIAL and get access to this report and all our daily insider coverage. Become a Gamecock insider!