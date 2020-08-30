Bobo's run game 'excites' Deshaun Fenwick
It didn’t take long in his first media availability of the fall for Deshaun Fenwick’s eyes to light up.
Standing at the podium and staring at computer screens full of reporters on a Zoom meeting, he was asked about his excitement level for the offense and couldn’t get the words out fast enough.
Jump in with a 60 DAY FREE TRIAL and get access to this report and all our daily insider coverage. Become a Gamecock insider!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news