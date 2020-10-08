Bobo, South Carolina's history against Vanderbilt DC
With most coaching matchups this season, SEC-lifer Will Muschamp usually has a long history coaching against whoever is calling plays. This week is a little different. Muschamp hasn't faced Vanderb...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news