Hammond School standout and new South Carolina signee Alex 'Boogie' Huntley still remembers when he decided he wanted to try to make football his career.

On Wednesday, the four-star prospect and Rivals250 member took another step towards that goal when he officially signed with the Gamecocks.

"It feels great, another stepping stone of mine," Huntley said. "I remember the fifth grade, that's when I decided I really want to play this, I want to do this for the rest of my life. This is another accomplishment, this is something that I'm really grateful for, so I'm happy."

Wednesday's ceremony also featured three other future Gamecocks -- five-star defensive end Jordan Burch and preferred walk-ons Fabian Goodman and Bradley Dunn -- who all played for the Skyhawks and will continue as teammates just a few minutes down the road at USC.

"It means a lot," Huntley said of being able to continue to play with his teammates. "You get to build your roots with people you already know. You don't have to go in there alone, you already have family, you already have brothers, and beside that, I'm about to make so many more. But it means the world."

The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder initially chose the the Gamecocks over offers from Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and others when he verbally committed last summer.

While Virginia and Georgia continued to push for Huntley -- the Cavaliers actually were able to get him in for an official visit -- Huntley remained true to his commitment and never truly wavered.

"The coaching, the place and the players," Huntley said of the reasons he picked Carolina. "I've spent some good time with the players on the team right now, juniors, sophomores, freshmen, all that. I think that it's just a great environment to build my roots here at South Carolina."

Huntley may go to school just minutes from the South Carolina campus, but he's originally from Maryland. He spent the last few years building relationships and bonds and meeting his goals at Hammond. Now he hopes to do that with the Gamecocks.

"I think the goals are endless," Huntley said. "Everything that I want to be able to accomplish, I'll be able to do at South Carolina. As long as I put in the work, they have the materials, they have the resources to help me get where I need to be. With that being said, I think it's going to be great."