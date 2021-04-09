@GamecockCentral

The University of South Carolina board of trustees has preliminarily approved a two-year contract extension for men's basketball head coach Frank Martin Friday morning.

Martin's now on a four-year contract through March 31, 2025 and would maintain his regular salary of $3.3 million annually but his buyout has been restructured.

Martin's buyout, if fired between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 would be a prorated salary of compensation through March 31, 2023. If fired after April 1, 2022 the university would owe no more than $3 million.

The university would not be required to pay a buyout for the final two years of his deal that were added on Friday.

Martin, if he terminates the deal and opts to go elsewhere would not be obligated to pay a buyout.

The contract extension will go through full board approval later today.

Martin, who just completed his ninth season in Columbia, has a 153-131 overall record and a 70-88 mark in SEC play.