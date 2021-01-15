The Gamecocks officially have their next wave of assistant contracts approved.

South Carolina's board of trustees approved contracts for Marcus Satterfield, Clayton White and Torrian Gray along with strength coach Luke Day. Des Kitchings and Mike Peterson also received raises.

Satterfield is on a two-year deal worth $900,000 annually while White is on a three-year deal also worth $900,000 annually.

Gray is on a three-year deal with an escalating salary set to make $350,000 in year one, $475,000 in year two and $500,000 in year three.

Luke Day had a two-year deal worth $400,000 approved while Kitchings and Peterson are set to make $420,000 annually now, a raise of $120,000 for each coach.

The board already approved contracts for head coach Shane Beamer, receivers coach Justin Stepp, tight ends coach Erik Kimrey and associate head coach/special teams coordinator Pete Lembo.

Beamer is on a five-year deal making $2.75 million annually.

Stepp currently makes $460,000 annually and Kimrey $200,000. Those two and Kitchings and Peterson are on two-year deals expiring at the end of 2022.

Lembo is on a three-year contract tethering him to South Carolina through 2023 and is making $450,000 per year.

The Gamecocks still have to make two assistant coach hires with vacancies at both the offensive and defensive line spots.

Current contract details

Shane Beamer, head coach: 5-year, $2.75 million

Marcus Satterfield, quarterbacks/offensive coordinator: 2-year, $900,000

Des Kitchings, running backs: 2-year, $420,000

Justin Stepp, wide receivers: 2-year, $460,000

Erik Kimrey, tight ends: 2-year, $200,000

Clayton White, defensive coordinator: 3-year, $900,000

Mike Peterson, outside linebackers: 2-year, $300,000

Torrian Gray, defensive backs: 3-year, $350,000 year one

Pete Lembo, AHC/special teams: 3-year, $450,000

Luke Day, strength and conditioning: 2-year, $400,000