Both South Carolina football quarterback commits have huge games

South Carolina football class of 2020 four-star quarterback commit Luke Doty passed for a career-high seven touchdowns Friday in Myrtle Beach's 49-7 defeat of Wilson as the Seahawks improved to 6-0 on the season.

The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Doty, who committed to Carolina in July, completed 23-of-35 for 281 yards on the night.

Doty, who was in Columbia Saturday for the Gamecocks' loss to Texas A&M, discussed that visit with Gamecock Central here.

The Gamecocks' 2019 four-star quarterback pledge Ryan Hilinski had a pretty special night in his own right.

Hilinski completed 24-of-36 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-20 victory over Servite.

