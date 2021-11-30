Bowl projections entering final stretch

Now all South Carolina can do is wait and let the chips fall where they may.

The Gamecocks know for sure they're going to a bowl now they just have to wait about five days to find out which one.

There are a few options for the six-win Gamecocks with now the two most likely based on projections the Liberty and Duke's Mayo bowls.

South Carolina last played in the Liberty in 2006, Steve Spurrier's first bowl win in Columbia, and in the Duke's Mayo Bowl (previously the Belk) in 2018, a loss to Virginia.

There is an interesting wrinkle here with 13 teams from the conference bowl eligible and 12 bowl tie-ins if the league gets three teams into the combination of College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowls.

If the Gamecocks were to make the Liberty Bowl in Memphis it'd face a Big 12 team while the Duke's Mayo would be against an ACC team, potentially one from North Carolina.

All of the bowls projected would be after Christmas, most on Dec. 28.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. West Virginia (Dec. 28, 6:45 p.m.)

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State (Dec. 28, 6:45 p.m.)

Sports Illustrated: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. Virginia (Dec. 28, 3:15 p.m.)

CBS: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Virginia (Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m.)

Athlon Sports: Birmingham Bowl vs. Houston (Dec. 28, noon)

The Athletic: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. NC State (Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m.)

The Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. North Carolina (Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m.)

College Football News: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State (Dec. 28, 6:45 p.m.)

Saturday Down South: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. NC State (Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m.)

Sporting News: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Clemson (Dec. 31, 11 a.m.)