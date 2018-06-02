Concord (North Carolina) Central Cabarrus linebacker Derek Boykins has committed to South Carolina, he has confirmed to GamecockCentral.com.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is in the midst of his first official visit of the summer to the Gamecocks. Several other visits have been planned, but Boykins opted to verbally commit to Will Muschamp and his staff while in Columbia.

How did USC land Boykins? What will he bring to the field? Find out much more in our Inside the Commitment feature!



Clemson, Duke, East Carolina, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M all also had scholarship offers out to Boykins during the recruiting process.

Boykins adds to a recruiting class for the Gamecocks ranked in the top 5 nationally by Rivals.com prior to his commitment. He is the 14th verbal commitment for South Carolina in the 2019 cycle.

