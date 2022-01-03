 Brad Johnson returning for a sixth season
Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
The Gamecock football program will return a key veteran for the 2022 football season, as WILL linebacker Brad Johnson announced on Monday his intentions to return for a sixth season.

A Pendleton, South Carolina native, Johnson transitioned from playing BUCK and SAM earlier in his career to a true linebacker spot for the first time in his career.

He was named the program's Co-Most Improved Player on special teams back in the spring, and that led into his best production yet as a starter at the WILL position in Clayton White's scheme during the 2021 season.

The former three-star prospect tallied 74 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception.

