Braden Davis learns about future during multi-day trip

The Middletown (Delaware) product caught up with GamecockCentral.com to recap what he saw during the visit, his Saturday workout with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, and his recruiting efforts on behalf of the program.

Braden Davis had been to Columbia previously for a self-guided trip earlier this year, but this week's multi-day experience represented the Gamecock quarterback commitment's first proper visit to check out life as a South Carolina player.

Davis arrived in Columbia on Wednesday to begin the unofficial visit and got a sense of what his experience at South Carolina will be like in the future.

"I just got to go through what it's like to be a South Carolina quarterback; sit in on meetings, talk ball with Coach Satterfield, see what the quarterbacks do in a regular day and be around everybody. It was really cool," Davis said.

The relationship with Satterfield, according to Davis, has been exactly what he's hoped to find for his future.

Said the three-star passer: "With Coach Satterfield, he's just a genuine guy. He doesn't want to 'recruit me', do any of the fluff stuff. He just wants to coach me, be a ball coach, just get better. I love that in a quarterbacks coach."

Head coach Shane Beamer laid out his vision for the next few years in Columbia, one that has Davis looking forward to getting started.

"He's just excited that I"m here," Davis said of Beamer. "He definitely has a plan to get the program going in the right direction. We're going to see what happens this fall."

Davis was unable to get access to the athletics facilities since his initial trip to Columbia was during the dead period, so this visit constituted the first time he could actually see several places that he'll be spending lots of time in beginning next year.

"I had never been inside the facility before," Davis said. "I got to see everything they had to offer football-wise, nutrition-wise - which is unbelievable by the way - and then I got to go see the engineering building and see where I'll be taking my classes. Everything was great, I couldn't ask for anything different."

On Saturday, Davis took to the practice fields to work out with Satterfield during the Gamecocks' camp session.

"I got to work with him a little bit. He was just kind of sharpening me mentally, talking me through concepts, working my feet, tying my feet to routes, things like that," he said. "We had a lot of drills going on and then went into routes on air and one-on-ones. I was just spinning it and had a good time."

Davis, who also said he spent plenty of time hanging out with current Gamecock quarterbacks, is returning to Columbia next weekend for his official visit. The staff will be hosting plenty of talent, and Davis plans on helping.

"If the coaches see something in them, we're going to try to get them on board," Davis explained. "This upcoming weekend, we have a bunch of guys. I'll be definitely doing my part to get guys on the ship."