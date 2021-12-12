Braden Davis, Middletown capture state title

Davis threw a late fourth quarter, fouth-down touchdown pass to put Delaware up 28-22, and his defense held as Middletown took home the Delaware Class 3A championship by the same score over Smyrna.

South Carolina quarterback commit Braden Davis ' final game in a Middletown (Del.) uniform is one he will never forget.

Davis was 15-for-25 passing for 216 yards and a touchdown, the game-winning score, while also adding a rushing score.

It's been an exciting week for Davis, who on Tuesday was named 2021-22 Gatorade Delaware Football Player of the Year.

This Wednesday, he's set to officially sign with South Carolina, and will enroll at the school in January.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Davis committed to the Gamecocks in late April, taking his official visit to the school this summer.

Davis finished his senior season completing 146 of 207 passes for 2,252 yards and 23 touchdowns, according to our unofficial tally.