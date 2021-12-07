Braden Davis named Gatorade Delaware Football Player of the Year

Davis is the 2021-22 Gatorade Delaware Football Player of the Year, Gatorade announced Tuesday morning in a release, and is a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in December.

South Carolina quarterback commit Braden Davis and his Middletown (Del.) team is set to play for a state title this week, but Davis has already added some impressive hardware to the trophy case.

Davis, who is set to sign with the Gamecocks next Wednesday during the early signing period, had completed 114 of 156 passes for 1,872 yards and 20 touchdowns through nine games, with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 638 yards and three scores on 46 carries.

Those numbers, provided in the release, were tallied before last week's semifinal matchup in which Davis completed 17-of-26 pass attempts for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-15 win.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Davis committed to the Gamecocks in late April, taking his official visit to the school this summer.

Davis, who maintained a weighted 4.17 GPA in the classroom, will enroll at South Carolina in January.

