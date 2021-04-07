Middletown (Del.) class of 2022 four-star quarterback Braden Davis took a "virtual visit" to South Carolina on Tuesday night, getting an in-depth look at Shane Beamer's program and landing an offer from the Gamecocks in the process.

"It was pretty awesome," Davis said. "I didn't really expect that to happen then and there, but Coach Beamer, we got to the end of the visit and he let me know that I have an offer to South Carolina. I was just really excited. Everyone on the call was really fired up and it was just a great feeling."