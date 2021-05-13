The end of the recruiting process nearly two weeks ago felt like a weight lifting off the shoulders of Middletown (Del.) four-star QB Braden Davis.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder effectively ended his recruitment when he committed to South Carolina two Fridays ago.

Now he's turning his energy and attention to recruiting other top prospects to join him in the Gamecocks' 2022 recruiting class.

"That's one of the main priorities," Davis explained on Wednesday's episode of GC Live. "If you want to get things going, get things on the right track, you've got to get the guys with you to come and make it happen, so I'm definitely reaching out to those guys trying to get them to set official visits.

"I'll be coming down on, I think it's June 25, coming for my official visit weekend; I'm definitely trying to get guys there. I'll actually be coming down for another weekend doing camps and stuff like that. Obviously, we're just trying to get the best players, the best type of guys that we can and get this program rolling."