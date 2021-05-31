Brandon Martin joining South Carolina Gamecocks

Frank Martin's always talked about his staff and program as a family, and Monday things got literal in that way.

Brandon Martin, son of the Gamecocks' head coach, announced he will transfer to South Carolina after spending the last three seasons at USC Upstate.

Martin tweeted the news Monday night with the caption "New Beginnings..."

It's not clear right now if Martin will be joining the team as a scholarship or walk-on.

In three seasons at Upstate, Martin played in 57 games with two starts, averaging 5.3 points on 50.2 percent shooting.

He'd be limited to just three games in 2020-21, averaging 1.3 points and entering his name into the portal on May 20.