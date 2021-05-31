 Brandon Martin joining South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-31 19:15:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Brandon Martin joining South Carolina Gamecocks

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Frank Martin's always talked about his staff and program as a family, and Monday things got literal in that way.

Brandon Martin, son of the Gamecocks' head coach, announced he will transfer to South Carolina after spending the last three seasons at USC Upstate.

Martin tweeted the news Monday night with the caption "New Beginnings..."

It's not clear right now if Martin will be joining the team as a scholarship or walk-on.

In three seasons at Upstate, Martin played in 57 games with two starts, averaging 5.3 points on 50.2 percent shooting.

He'd be limited to just three games in 2020-21, averaging 1.3 points and entering his name into the portal on May 20.

Photo by Chris Gillespie
Photo by Chris Gillespie
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}