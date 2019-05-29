Ticket prices through the South Carolina Day promotion are $47 for Terrace Reserved, $36 for the home run porch and $29 for the grandstand infield.

The Atlanta Braves will hold South Carolina Day for all University of South Carolina students, alumni and fans on Wednesday, July 24, as the Kansas City Royals come in for a three-game series. The game starts at 7:20 p.m.

All South Carolina fans who purchase the ticket package will receive a Braves/South Carolina co-branded hat. The hat features a white body with a garnet 70s-style Braves "A" on the front and the Gamecock logo on the side.



In addition, $3 of every ticket package sold will go back to the Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise Fund.

The Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise: "A Championship Experience" highlights the athletic department's six major commitments- 1) cost of education; 2) commitment to academic excellence; 3) commitment to personal and career development; 4) commitment to athletics excellence; 5) comprehensive healthcare; and 6) a vital voice.

For more information on South Carolina Day at SunTrust Park and to purchase tickets, click HERE.

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS