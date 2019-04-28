Lovasea Carroll picked up an offer from South Carolina last week, took his first visit to Columbia Saturday, and he committed to the Gamecocks Sunday.

“I just committed to South Carolina,” said Carroll.”The reason I chose South Carolina is because the love they had from the beginning of the day to the end of the day.

“Also, hanging with the coaches all day, getting to see the-fun side of them stood out too. Me being able to hang with players that already committed to South Carolina plays a big role in it also.

“I’m committing this early due to the fact that no matter how many offers I get, I can only choose one, and South Carolina stood out to me from the jump.

“I love the program, I love the coaches and they showed me they love me back from the minute I walked in the door. They are trying to start something and want me to be a part of it in the future.

“The vibe at the University Of South Carolina is crazy. What schools have recruits and coaches riding around the campus on golf carts, competing in a game? Like who plays bumping cars with golf carts in the middle of the road? South Carolina does - the vibe there is crazy.”

Carroll is a versatile athlete in the 2021 class that could project as a safety, wide receiver or running back. South Carolina took his commitment as a running back.

Carroll called Thomas Brown with his commitment Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati, Georgia and Mississippi State among others have offered.