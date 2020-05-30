Before that happens, though, here's a look at a few guys who will be in the running for a starting spot once things resume.

One of the biggest is the safety spot, an up-and-down position the last few years the Gamecocks are trying to figure out as Sept. 5 approaches.

In just a few short days, South Carolina's football team will be arriving on campus and with it comes the resumption of a few key position battles before the start of the season.

RJ Roderick

Roderick seems like one of the odds-on favorite to win one of the two safety spots after starting there the last two seasons, compiling 111 total tackles and two interceptions.

He's one of the hardest hitters on the team and finished with a Pro Football Focus grade of 65.9 and a coverage grade of 64.5 while allowing 8.7 yards per reception.

Entering his junior season, he should be one of the frontrunners there entering fall camp.

Jammie Robinson



Robinson's situation is an intriguing one, stitching together an All-Freshman year last season in the SEC with 62 tackles and one interception, but also took some snaps at safety and that continued into the spring before things were shelved.

It wouldn't be shocking to see him playing, if not starting at safety, during his sophomore year and it's something he likes doing. If no one else steps up, he could start opposite Roderick and then move to nickel if the Gamecocks need another defensive back on the field. He's a guy that should see a lot of time regardless of where he plays.

Jaylin Dickerson

If the Gamecocks want Robinson exclusively at nickel, then Dickerson is a guy who will likely see some reps at safety next season. His career has been marred by injuries so far, playing in just four games on the defensive side of the ball in three seasons and coming off a hip injury this year.

When healthy, he had a 59.7 overall grade with a 57.4 coverage grade and was settling in well this spring at safety before Coronavirus. Time will tell if he'll be an impact guy this year, but he'll have ample opportunity to compete for snaps, and potentially a starting spot, this spring.

Israel Mukuamu



Mukuamu spent the first two years on campus at corner and will remain there right now as camp slowly approaches, but will take some reps at safety this fall—like he did this spring—and could see some time there.

A lot of that hinges on the development of young corners like Cam Smith and John Dixon as well; if those two develop and the coaches feel good about them playing corner opposite Jaycee Horn, then they'd likely feel more comfortable putting Mukuamu at safety some.

He's considered a first round pick by a lot of mock drafts for 2021 and his build—6-foot-4, 205 pounds—could lend itself to playing safety as well.

Shilo Sanders

Sanders is more of an outside candidate to play safety this year, and is focusing the majority of his snaps at nickel, but could see time there if things break right for him. He struggled to see the field last year, playing in just two games with two total tackles.

If he has a strong performance this summer and fall, he could work his way into some snaps.