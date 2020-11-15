Before that happens, though, it's imperative to break down the totality of the eight-game (regular season) non-con slate and the biggest early games for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks kick off their non-conference slate, which was released this week, with an exhibition Nov. 25 before traveling to Kansas City for a multi-team event.

College basketball is less than two weeks away and the Gamecocks are just 15 days away from their first regular season non-conference game against Northwestern.

Northwestern (Nov. 28), Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.

2020 record: 8-23 (3-17 Big 10)

Final 2020 NET ranking: 164

Preseason KenPom ranking: 70

The skinny: Northwestern struggled last season and is projected to be a little bit better this year. The Wildcats’ record might not reflect progress playing in the Big 10 but if things hold and the Cats stay around 70 in KenPom and the NET then it would be a potential Quad II win.

TCU or Tulsa (Nov. 29), Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.

2020 record: TCU: 16-16 (7-11 Big 12); Tulsa: 21-10 (13-5 AAC)

2020 NET ranking: TCU: 93; Tulsa: 78

Preseason KenPom ranking: TCU: 53; Tulsa: 91

The skinny: It’s still unclear which one South Carolina will play (it will depend on the next day’s result) but both teams would be good wins on a potential tournament resume. TCU was a potential NIT team last year and is projected to be better this year while Tulsa was the second-best team in the AAC under Frank Haith.

If those preseason KenPom rankings hold, then both would be considered Quad II wins if the Gamecocks pull out a victory. TCU would be a fringe Quad I win.

at No. 17 Houston (Dec. 5)

2020 record: 23-8 (13-5 AAC)

2020 NET ranking: 20

Preseason KenPom ranking: 22

The skinny: This will be one of the biggest measuring stick games of the non-conference slate. Houston is easily a top 25 team and a borderline top 15 or top 10 team in the country. The Cougars walloped South Carolina last year and should be the favorites in the AAC again in 2020-21. It will be a good test for South Carolina early to see where it stands compared to top 25 teams.

vs. Wofford (Dec. 10)

2020 record: 19-16 (8-10 Southern)

2020 NET ranking: 155

Preseason KenPom ranking: 144

The skinny: Wofford always has a good team and should be one of the better teams in the Southern this year. The Terriers can always come up and bite someone in a season and it will be important to not take this game lightly against one of the better mid-majors in the region.

at George Washington (Dec. 14)

2020 record: 12-20 (6-12 Atlantic 10)

2020 NET ranking: 219

Preseason KenPom ranking: 193

The skinny: The Colonials struggled in year one under Jamion Christian, including a loss to South Carolina at Colonial Life, and should still be feeling a bit of those growing pains this year. They’ll be better but the Gamecocks are the more talented team and should be favored.

vs. Clemson (Dec. 19)

2020 record: 16-15 (9-11 ACC)

2020 NET ranking: 81

Preseason KenPom ranking: 40

The skinny: There was never a doubt from Frank Martin this game would be played and last year Clemson fluctuated between a Quad I and Quad II win for South Carolina. This year would be relatively similar if the preseason ranking of 40 holds. The Tigers were an OK team record-wise last year and could be better in 2020-21, but the jury is very much still out.

vs. South Carolina State (Dec. 23)

2020 record: 11-18 (6-10 MEAC)

2020 NET ranking: 329

Preseason KenPom ranking: 355

The skinny: The Bulldogs were one of the worst teams in Division I last season (329 out of 353 teams) and project to be the third-worst team by KenPom this year.

vs. Florida A&M (Jan. 2)

2020 record: 12-15 (10-6 MEAC)

2020 NET ranking: 303

Preseason KenPom ranking: 320

The skinny: Similar to South Carolina State, the Rattlers were bad last season and project to be worse in 2020-21. The biggest question is if the Gamecocks overlook this game with it sandwiched between a road trip to Kentucky and their SEC home opener against Texas A&M.