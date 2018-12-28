Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 09:54:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down the keys - South Carolina football vs. Virginia

Chris Clark & Wes Mitchell
GamecockCentral.com

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALLWill Muschamp and his Gamecock squad look to close out 2018 with a win against Virginia in Saturday's Belk Bowl. What will Carolina need to accomplish in order to d...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}