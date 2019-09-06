Breaking down the keys: South Carolina Gamecocks football vs. CSU
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team looks to get back on track against FCS opponent Charleston Southern on Saturday.
In this weekly feature, GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell take a closer look at the game by breaking down what South Carolina needs to accomplish to walk away victorious.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news