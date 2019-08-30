News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-30 13:27:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Breaking down the keys - South Carolina Gamecocks football vs. UNC

Chris Clark & Wes Mitchell
GamecockCentral.com

With the South Carolina Gamecocks football program opening against North Carolina in Charlotte on Saturday, there are plenty of storylines to cover in advance of the matchup.

In this recurring feature on GamecockCentral.com, Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell go in depth on the game, providing several keys that the Gamecock football squad must accomplish in order to walk away victorious.

Cifexsyllaklefq0ot66
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team opens against UNC on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (C.J. Driggers)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}