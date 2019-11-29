News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-29 08:15:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down the keys - South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Clemson Tigers

Chris Clark & Wes Mitchell
GamecockCentral.com

The South Carolina football team closes out the regular season with a home rivalry tilt against the Clemson Tigers at noon on Saturday.

In this weekly feature, GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell take a closer look at the game by breaking down what South Carolina needs to do on the field if the team is to score a huge upset victory.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off the first year plus get free Gamecocks gear! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}