News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 15:41:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Breaking down the keys - South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell
GamecockCentral.com

The South Carolina football team hits the road to Knoxville to take on a fourth straight SEC East opponent.

In this weekly feature, GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell take a closer look at the game by breaking down what South Carolina needs to accomplish to walk away victorious over the Tennessee Volunteers.

The South Carolina defense celebrates a stop against Florida.
The South Carolina defense celebrates a stop against Florida. (C.J. Driggers/GamecockCentral.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}