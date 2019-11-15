Breaking down the keys - South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
The South Carolina football team travels to College Station as the Gamecocks try to grab their first all-time win over Texas A&M.
In this weekly feature, GamecockCentral.com's Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell take a closer look at the game by breaking down what South Carolina needs to accomplish to walk away victorious over the Texas A&M Aggies.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news