It's been a busy 10-day stretch for the Gamecock baseball program, picking up a pair of commitments over the course of two different recruiting classes.

The Gamecocks dipped out of state for both in landing George Wolkow out of Illinois first before picking up Adrian Roman out of Georgia.

For Wolkow, he becomes the first member of South Carolina's 2024 recruiting class, meaning he hasn't stepped foot on a high school campus and he's already committed to play at an SEC school.

Listed at an lefty-hitting infielder (primarily first and third base) and right-handed pitcher, he's considered the best player in Illinois and the No. 5 third baseman nationally for the 2024 class by PerfectGame.

As an eighth grader his fastball's been up to 77 miles per hour at PerfectGame events but his main position is at third base.

Listed at 6-foot-6 already, he could give the Gamecocks a nice pickup from the Midwest.

Roman, a 2022 right-handed pitcher, came next, committing June 18. He plays on the same travel baseball team as fellow 2022 Gamecock commit Jack Reynolds.

PerfectGame considers him the No. 105 player in Georgia and the No. 239 righty in the 2022 class with a fastball topping out at 89 miles per hour that will continue to get better as he gets older.

He also has a curveball topping out at 72 miles per hour and a changeup at 77 miles per hour he also throws.

Roman is the eighth commitment in the 2022 class that includes catcher Zander Buchan; positional players Connor Fuhrman, Keegan Knutson and Reynolds; righties Roman, Eli Jerzembeck and Nic Yard and left-hander Blaise Grove.

The Gamecocks' 2022 class is currently ranked No. 12 nationally with three top 100 players.