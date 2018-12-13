Latest South Carolina football injury report for Belk Bowl
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
At his press conference Thursday, head coach Will Muschamp updated his team's injuries for the Belk Bowl matchup with Virginia.
Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will be out after having surgery to repair a labrum tear in his hip. Kobe Smith and Kingsley Enagbare should see increased action in Kinlaw's absence.
Senior defensive back Keisean Nixon will be out after a CAT scan revealed a fracture in his neck. Muschamp said he had been having shoulder pain and the scan showed the fracture. After being announced out against Virginia, Nixon's two-year Gamecock career will come to a close.
However, the Gamecocks received good news as defenders Bryson Allen-Williams, Jaycee Horn, Keir Thomas and Jaylin Dickerson will be available for the Belk Bowl. Defensive end Aaron Sterling "should be available" December 29.
D.J. Wonnum is still dealing with an ankle injury and at this point will likely apply for a medical redshirt.
All-American Deebo Samuel, as announced last week, will be out as he focuses on preparing for the NFL Draft.