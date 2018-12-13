SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

At his press conference Thursday, head coach Will Muschamp updated his team's injuries for the Belk Bowl matchup with Virginia.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will be out after having surgery to repair a labrum tear in his hip. Kobe Smith and Kingsley Enagbare should see increased action in Kinlaw's absence.

Senior defensive back Keisean Nixon will be out after a CAT scan revealed a fracture in his neck. Muschamp said he had been having shoulder pain and the scan showed the fracture. After being announced out against Virginia, Nixon's two-year Gamecock career will come to a close.