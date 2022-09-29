As Gamecock Scoop staff sat in the press box in advance of the Gamecocks matchup with SC State, the University of South Carolina athletic department passed out a brief letter announcing OL Coach Greg Adkins' hiatus from the program. The note read as follows:



"University of South Carolina offensive line coach Greg Adkins has temporarily stepped away from the football team, citing minor health issues, Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer confirmed today.

Adkins is in his second year at South Carolina. Prior to coming to Columbia, he most recently was the offensive line coach at his alma mater, Marshall. He has previous SEC coaching experience at Tenneessee and Georiga and NFL experience with the Buffalo Bills.

Lonnie Teasley, who has been serving as an offensive analyst, will assume the offensive line coaching duties on an interim basis. Teasley is in his second year with the Gamecocks. Prior to joining Coach Beamer's staff, Teasley worked at Delaware State, Temple, Tennessee Tech, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and North Carolina Central. He also spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, assisting the offensive line coach."



We will keep you posted on this developing story as Gamecock Scoop receives more information.



