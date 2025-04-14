Bree Hall goes 20th overall to Indiana Fever

Bree Hall is off the board.

The former South Carolina guard heard her own name called when the Indiana Fever selected her with the No. 20 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, giving her an opportunity to re-unite with former teammate Aliyah Boston.

Hall made her name at South Carolina as a standout defender, often taking on the opponent's highest-scoring guard and matching up wellwith her. She elevated into the starting lineup in her junior season after two years coming off the bench, starting all but one of South Carolina's 77 games across her junior and senior seasons. She had her career year in South Carolina's undefeated 2023-24 campaign, averaging 9.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Throughout her career she also earned the nickname "Big shot Breezy" for her clutch 3-point shots. Hall knocked down a game-winning shot in the final minute of South Carolina's overtime win at Stanford in 2022, hit the game-sealing triple in South Carolina's 2023 Elite Eight win over Maryland and hit two clutch 3s in the final two minutes of the narrow win at LSU in 2024.

