GamecockCentral - Brooks Bentley is on the board with first offer

"I kind of knew it was coming, but I didn't know it was coming that day, and it was actually the first time that I had spoken with him," Bentley said. "So when it happened, I was actually very shocked. But it's definitely a good feeling."

While Bentley is his own person, with his own goals and skillset, there's no denying his last name.

The name "Bentley" has become synonymous with the quarterback position in Palmetto State football circles, and in the Bentley household, the first college football scholarship offer might as well be a rites of passage.

"Growing up around three D1 quarterbacks is something that you feel like you almost have to go D1 to fit in," the younger Bentley joked. "It's definitely something where growing up around it, it just becomes a passion and it's something that you learn to do every day and that you enjoy with your friends and teammates."

Brooks' father is, of course, South Carolina tight ends coach Bobby Bentley, whose Byrnes offenses tortured upstate teams during his two stints and four-consecutive state championships there.

All three of Brooks' brothers played Division 1 football with Chas Dodd playing QB at Rutgers, Shuler Bentley at Old Dominion and Murray State, and Jake Bentley at South Carolina and now Utah.

A close-knit unit, Brooks said he's taken something he can use on the field from all of the above.

"My dad, I would say just always being coachable. No matter who it is, always listening to advice someone gives you," Brooks says. "All of my brothers - Jake I would say helps me to understand it doesn't really matter what other people think, just go out there and play your game, and the rest will sort itself out. Chas and Shuler, just knowing that you don't always have to fit in with the rest. Chas went to New Jersey and Shuler transferring as well, just go out and be yourself."

Brooks has spent this offseason trying to get bigger, stronger and faster. He's grown to 6-foot-2 and is up to 178 pounds.

Looking in the mirror, he believes his accuracy and ability to put the ball on time are two of his strengths, while he's focused on honing other areas of his game.

"The main focus for me this offseason was just putting weight on and getting bigger," Bentley said. "And then kind of technique, fixing up some mechanics, those are kind of the two biggest focuses. And also getting faster. There were plenty of times last year I felt like I had moments to go out there and run and you sit back and see that you need to work on some stuff. So, those three things for sure, I could tell that I needed to work on that."

Bentley, who will compete for the starting job at River Bluff this year, added that the first offer wouldn't have been possible without the other guys hitting the field with him this offseason.

"My teammates are a very, very big deal," he said. "I've thrown with receivers about two or three times a week and without them, this would have never been possible. We've gotten so much better over this corona break. Everyone has just put in work and it's been big to see at River Bluff and I think we can compete for a state championship."