“Not only the need for receivers but the need for production for offense overall,” he said of what sold him on South Carolina. “I was able to see it’s a pretty good atmosphere. I know a couple people who are on the team already and heard good things.”

He committed right on the spot to South Carolina and began packing his bags to get to campus and help resurrect the Gamecocks’ offense.

Brooks had been on campus before for different football camps or track meets during his time at Wingate University, but did take an unofficial visit to campus with his former head coach Jason Seidel.

Seidel, who’s now at Blythewood High School in Columbia, coached Brooks at Hickory Ridge (N.C.) High School and was one of the key people who helped Brooks land a South Carolina offer.

Since they couldn’t actually tour any of the buildings, the two went around and looked at the academic centers along with the football operations building and Brooks was sold.

Fast-forward a few weeks and it’s Brooks as one of the breakout players offensively to start training camp.

“I just knew I was going to be walking in and looked at as a Division II receiver and I was going to be looked down on. I knew I had to prove myself and I have to continue to do that to maximize all the opportunities,” he said. “It feels good to be around so many guys like Jaycee Horn, Izzy and some of the younger corners like John Dixon and Cam Smith. Those boys push me to get better every day. It’s truly amazing.”

One of the biggest things Brooks attributes his fast start in camp to is his summer training schedule where he was able to train with former Duke standout and current New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and a few other receivers.

Running the routes Jones was asking him to this summer, he said, reminds him a lot of what offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is asking him to do.

“The reason I feel like I’ve been able to pick up so well on the offense is because he had us run so many things when we did our workouts like spray outs, spray benches,” Brooks said. “He made us go through the pro style offense the Giants run. Then I was able to be able to be with a bunch of NFL players and it helped me step up my game.”

It’s still unclear whether or not Brooks will be able to play this season, though.

NCAA rules say since he transferred he would have to wait a season to play but the Gamecocks are submitting a waiver for immediate eligibility and Will Muschamp seemed optimistic about its approval before practice started.

Brooks started his career at Wingate before transferring to Tarleton State in the spring. He’d enter the transfer portal this summer because of COVID, he said, which led him to South Carolina.

“My advice would be just do you and work hard. I had the opportunity to go to Division I out of high school but I wanted to make sure my mom wouldn’t have to pay for college. That was the biggest thing for me,” he said. “I took that route. You have to have that chip on your shoulder,” “Write your own story and maximize your opportunities. Be great and just be the best you.”