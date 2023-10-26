The Gamecocks officially have their first recruit of the 2025 class in 3-star WR Jayden Sellers, a name many of you will be familiar with from past conversations on this site, and of course, because his brother LaNorris is a backup QB for South Carolina this season.

Sellers is a solid 5'11" with some room to fill out and has been off to a strong start to his high school career. Sellers recorded 897 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall and is off to a strong start to 2023 as well, he broke out for an 85-yard touchdown score off a bubble screen against Oceanside Collegiate Academy back on Aug. 25.

“Coach Beamer is a great person and head coach. The team is young, and there are some big new recruits coming in. (Beamer) has put together a great coaching staff, and I believe that the future is bright in Columbia,” Sellers told Lee Wardlaw a few weeks ago.

Sellers is a nice way to start the 2025 class and has a direct line to the culture of the Gamecocks through his brother, which will be integral as Shane Beamer and his staff continue to push the "home" and "family" environment into the beginnings of a crucial class for the Gamecocks.